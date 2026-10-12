US-Iran war: Mohsen Rezaei says Washington accepted some conditions to reopen Hormuz, but ‘response inadequate’

The United States has reportedly accepted some of the seven conditions Iran set for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Monday (local time), but added that Washington's response was "inadequate."
Rezaei made these remarks in a post on X and wrote, “The U.S. has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE. Iranian diplomacy has changed, and there will be no return to the status quo ante.”
His remarks come at a time when tensions between the US and Iran have been escalating, with the two sides yet to agree to a ceasefire deal. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, earlier this month, said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Ghalibaf said that Washington had recently put forward proposals via a mediator, but added that Tehran's position remained clear.
According to Al Jazeera, the Islamic Republic proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations if Washington met the conditions, including an end to the naval blockade that the US has imposed on Iranian ports and restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil.
Previously, US President Donald Trump rejected the seven-day ceasefire proposal that Tehran made last month. Addressing the reporters at the time, he said, "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," and added, "They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly."
This story will be updated with additional details.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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