US-Iran war: Mohsen Rezaei says Washington accepted some conditions to reopen Hormuz, but ‘response inadequate’

The United States has reportedly accepted some of the seven conditions Iran set for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Monday (local time), but added that Washington's response was "inadequate."
Rezaei made these remarks in a post on X and wrote, “The U.S. has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE. Iranian diplomacy has changed, and there will be no return to the status quo ante.”
His remarks come at a time when tensions between the US and Iran have been escalating, with the two sides yet to agree to a ceasefire deal. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, earlier this month, said that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Washington meets seven conditions based on the 14-point June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Ghalibaf said that Washington had recently put forward proposals via a mediator, but added that Tehran's position remained clear.
According to Al Jazeera, the Islamic Republic proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations if Washington met the conditions, including an end to the naval blockade that the US has imposed on Iranian ports and restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil.
Previously, US President Donald Trump rejected the seven-day ceasefire proposal that Tehran made last month. Addressing the reporters at the time, he said, "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," and added, "They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly."
This story will be updated with additional details.