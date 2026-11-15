US-Iran war negotiations in limbo? Israel warns Trump, several American officials of Tehran's plan to attack

As the United States and Iran remain deadlocked over negotiations to end the nearly nine-month-old war, reports suggest that the two sides are continuing discussions through Qatar in an effort to reach an agreement. Amid these developments, Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has reportedly informed the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that the Islamic Republic intends to target President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration.

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Trump, US officials facing death threats from Iran? What we know According to a report by Israel Hayom, officials in Tel Aviv and Washington said the threats were among the main reasons behind Trump's recent shift in his approach to negotiations with Iran.

Citing senior officials, the report added that Israel corroborated the intelligence at the request of the US, after American intelligence agencies asked Mossad to verify the information. Roman Gofman, the director of Mossad, is currently visiting Washington, where he has met, among others, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

However, another official noted that Washington was already aware of Iranian threats against Trump and members of his administration following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's former Supreme Leader, in airstrikes on the first day of the joint US-Israeli military operations.

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Israeli intelligence has pointed to specific and recent threats, including potential attacks involving drones packed with explosives, which are difficult to thwart using conventional security measures.

A look at Trump administration officials facing growing threats According to reports, Trump is not the only US official facing potential threats from Iran. Other names include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who oversees sanctions against Tehran and is considered a driving force behind the economic campaign that has inflicted significant damage on the Iranian regime.

Earlier this week, Bessent told CNBC that he had been receiving death threats from Iran.

Another high-profile name is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken a firm stance against reaching a peace agreement with Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also reportedly among those facing threats.

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All three officials have been moved to secure locations on a military base amid heightened security arrangements. Additionally, some officials reportedly on Iran's alleged hit list have reduced their appearances at outdoor events in recent weeks.

As for Trump, the report noted that special protective measures have been introduced for his public appearances, including a reduction in outdoor engagements.

The latest report comes amid a separate investigation by The New York Times, which reported that Tehran was considering the use of chemical weapons against its adversaries, triggering concerns among some US officials.

Israeli intelligence agencies have warned their American counterparts that Iran is accelerating efforts to develop the technology required to deliver chemical weapons through missiles or covertly transport them into Israel and other countries for use in attacks.

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Although the intelligence has also been shared with officials in Gulf countries, several regional officials have questioned the credibility of the claims. They have raised suspicions that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government could be attempting to persuade the US and its partners to resume large-scale military operations against Iran.

Previous reports of Iran plotting to attack Trump Since the beginning of the war, Israel has shared intelligence with US officials on several occasions, warning of repeated threats to Trump's life as Iran allegedly plotted to assassinate the US President.

A similar warning was issued in July, when reports suggested that Tehran had devised a plan to assassinate Trump. However, US officials said at the time that Washington had not verified the intelligence.

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Addressing reports of a possible Iranian attack on his life, Trump told reporters at the time, "They want to take out the US leader — me."

He added, "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You've got to cut out cancer early. And that's the way I feel."

The latest intelligence warning is now adding another layer of uncertainty to an already strained relationship between Washington and Tehran, with threats against Trump and senior administration officials emerging alongside concerns over Iran's alleged chemical weapons ambitions. While Washington has stepped up security arrangements for key officials, questions remain over the credibility and extent of the intelligence being shared by Israel and its regional partners. The developments could further complicate diplomatic efforts to end the nearly nine-month-old war.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.