US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says Iran isn't ready to make deal yet, US launches fresh wave of strikes

US-Iran war news LIVE: As the US military unleashed another night of strikes targeting Iran’s military government and infrastructure sites, President Donald Trump has said that Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war, but he feels that the Islamic Republic is not ‘ready’ for it yet.
“They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump said.
US continue strikes on Iran
Trump’s comments come on the 12th consecutive night of US strikes on Iran following the breakdown of the MoU between the two sides, which had temporarily halted the hostilities that began on February 28.
As Iran continues to blockade and target ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has warned that such actions would be met with retaliatory strikes on bridges and power plants in the Islamic Republic, including those in Tehran.
Responding to Trump, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against the country's infrastructure would be met with a "decisive response" and that those contributing to it would also be considered "legitimate targets."
Flights cancelled across Middle East
As the conflict continues, US allies in the region, including the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, have come under Iranian missile and drone attacks, forcing airlines to cancel many domestic and international flights. Apart from Gulf-based carriers like Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, several European airlines including Air France, British Airways, KLM and Lufthansa, have suspended their operations to destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.
Iran’s IRGC on Thursday said that three oil tankers attempted to transit the mine-laid route south of the Strait of Hormuz ‘relying on US guidance’. One of them, it said, was hit by a severe explosion and was set on fire, after which the other two tankers quickly turned back.
"The Strait of Hormuz will remain completely closed, and no oil tankers will enter or leave," the IRGC said.
Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, has claimed that the United States deployed weapons “reserved for World War III” against Iran during the recent war of aggression.
“The enemy used every weapon that had been tested in the world but never deployed,” General Shekarchi told Iran’s state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. “They employed weapons that had been set aside for World War III against Iran.”
Shekarchi also claimed that Iranian missile production continued unabated despite the war.
Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that if his country is not allowed to sell its oil, no one else in the region will either.
“The equation of this war is clear: either all or none,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.
“In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe. Security in the strait lies in the absence of American forces. We have said repeatedly that the situation in the strait will not return to what it was before the war,” he added.
The UK's Foreign Office on Wednesday announced its embassy staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran "due to the security situation."
The embassy will continue to operate remotely, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen have claimed a major operation against two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. One is called “Encelia”, and the other is called “Layla”.
The Houthis said they targeted those two tankers with a number of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones at the same time, causing huge balls of fire on board those ships and devastation, of course.
The attacks mark the first strikes on oil tankers in the Red Sea, opening a new front in a regional conflict that has snarled traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following a flare-up in violence.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said a ship was targeted 70 nautical miles (130km) off the Saudi coast, causing a fire on board. There is no mention of casualties among the crew.
The US Central Command on Wednesday (local time) announced that it has launched another round of attacks in Iran. “At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters,” US CENTCOM said in a post on X.
It's the 12th consecutive night of US strikes against Iran.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.