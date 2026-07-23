US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says Iran isn't ready to make deal yet, US launches fresh wave of strikes

US-Iran war news LIVE: As the US military unleashed another night of strikes targeting Iran’s military government and infrastructure sites, President Donald Trump has said that Tehran wants to make a deal to end the war, but he feels that the Islamic Republic is not ‘ready’ for it yet.

“They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal -- but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready. They'll be ready very soon," Trump said.

US continue strikes on Iran

Trump’s comments come on the 12th consecutive night of US strikes on Iran following the breakdown of the MoU between the two sides, which had temporarily halted the hostilities that began on February 28.

As Iran continues to blockade and target ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has warned that such actions would be met with retaliatory strikes on bridges and power plants in the Islamic Republic, including those in Tehran.

Responding to Trump, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against the country's infrastructure would be met with a "decisive response" and that those contributing to it would also be considered "legitimate targets."

Flights cancelled across Middle East

As the conflict continues, US allies in the region, including the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, have come under Iranian missile and drone attacks, forcing airlines to cancel many domestic and international flights. Apart from Gulf-based carriers like Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, several European airlines including Air France, British Airways, KLM and Lufthansa, have suspended their operations to destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.