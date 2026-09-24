US-Iran War News Live: Iran cancels flights as sanctions hit, Indian seafarer killed in strike off Oman coast

US-Iran War News Live: The war between the US and Iran entered its 208th day on Thursday as the two sides continue to claim that they are ready for talks. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is “ready for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations but insisted that the Islamic Republic won’t accept the “language of force”. US President Donald Trump, in his UNGA address, said that he may "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal with Iran would involve hard work and that Trump “has a number of options available, including military options”.

US sanctions hit Iranian flights

The US has also said it will impose so-called secondary sanctions against any country that allows Iranian flights after Wednesday. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told state TV ​that Iran would ensure neighbouring countries' airports could not function if they stop Iranian flights.

US, Iran hold first talks since July

Iranian and US officials held their first known indirect talks on Tuesday ‌since a ceasefire collapsed in July, with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicating through mediators.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had conveyed conditions during a two-hour exchange of messages with Washington via a Qatari mediator. These included an end to the war on all fronts, a halt to US "acts of aggression" and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Indian seafarer killed off Oman

The Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday that an Indian national was killed in an attack on merchant vessel MV Cape Dao while it was transiting towards India. The victim has been identified as Wiper Suraj Yadav, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 19 people were rescued from the vessel MV Cape Dao, which came under attack on Wednesday while sailing towards India.