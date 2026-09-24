US-Iran War News Live: Iran cancels flights as sanctions hit, Indian seafarer killed in strike off Oman coast

US-Iran War News Live: The war between the US and Iran entered its 208th day on Thursday as the two sides continue to claim that they are ready for talks. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran is “ready for dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations but insisted that the Islamic Republic won’t accept the “language of force”. US President Donald Trump, in his UNGA address, said that he may "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if a deal isn't reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal with Iran would involve hard work and that Trump “has a number of options available, including military options”.
US sanctions hit Iranian flights
The US has also said it will impose so-called secondary sanctions against any country that allows Iranian flights after Wednesday. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told state TV that Iran would ensure neighbouring countries' airports could not function if they stop Iranian flights.
US, Iran hold first talks since July
Iranian and US officials held their first known indirect talks on Tuesday since a ceasefire collapsed in July, with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner communicating through mediators.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had conveyed conditions during a two-hour exchange of messages with Washington via a Qatari mediator. These included an end to the war on all fronts, a halt to US "acts of aggression" and the release of frozen Iranian assets.
Indian seafarer killed off Oman
The Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday that an Indian national was killed in an attack on merchant vessel MV Cape Dao while it was transiting towards India. The victim has been identified as Wiper Suraj Yadav, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 19 people were rescued from the vessel MV Cape Dao, which came under attack on Wednesday while sailing towards India.
Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) is the largest trade union representing merchant navy seamen and seafarers in India, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following yet another fatal attack on a ship that killed an Indian national.
“Suraj Yadav was a civilian seafarer, not a combatant. This death is not justified. Indian seafarers keep being killed and reported missing in Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and Black Sea,” the FSUI said in its letter.
FSUI has also demanded the repatriation of his remains and compensation to his family.
Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, has said that Iran’s conditions were completely different from those of the past and that Tehran would not return to previous arrangements.
“Until our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened and we will not negotiate,” Rezaei said, according to state-run IRNA news agency.
He said Iran wanted the United States to take action first to restore the trust of the Iranian people, stressing that Washington would have to act before Tehran would consider entering negotiations.
Iranian airlines were forced to cancel some international flights on Wednesday after the United States tightened sanctions on Iran's aviation industry in a new effort to cripple its economy.
Georgia and Azerbaijan have officially confirmed suspending flights, and a travel agent in Tehran told AFP that flights to Baghdad, Muscat and Qatar were also halted, though routes to other destinations remained available, including China.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the new measures on Monday as part of an earlier threat to impose "economic D-Day" on Iran, an attempt to force it into submission following nearly seven months of war.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.