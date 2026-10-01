US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: US to ‘blow up’ Iran? Trump hints at fresh strikes, says US faces a choice

US-Iran war news Updates: President Donald Trump said Wednesday the war with Iran would end “very soon.” He told reporters at the White House, “We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal."

Trump said, according to Iran International, the United States had lost 18 people in the Iran war, compared with about 4,500 US deaths in Iraq. “We lost 18 people, great people. Losing one is too many,” he said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also told military leaders at the Quantico Marine base outside Washington, DC, that American forces have “destroyed” Iran’s navy, air force, defence systems, leadership and military-industrial capacity, while also crippling its nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave New York on Monday after US-Iran negotiations stalled.

“Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome. The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” the US official told Axios.

Araghchi and his delegation left for the airport several hours later and flew to Doha early Tuesday. A second source told Axios that Araghchi had already been scheduled to leave Monday night.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on the Iran-US war.