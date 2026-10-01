US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: US to ‘blow up’ Iran? Trump hints at fresh strikes, says US faces a choice

US-Iran war news Updates: President Donald Trump said Wednesday the war with Iran would end “very soon.” He told reporters at the White House, “We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal."
Trump said, according to Iran International, the United States had lost 18 people in the Iran war, compared with about 4,500 US deaths in Iraq. “We lost 18 people, great people. Losing one is too many,” he said.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also told military leaders at the Quantico Marine base outside Washington, DC, that American forces have “destroyed” Iran’s navy, air force, defence systems, leadership and military-industrial capacity, while also crippling its nuclear ambitions.
Meanwhile, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave New York on Monday after US-Iran negotiations stalled.
“Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome. The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” the US official told Axios.
Araghchi and his delegation left for the airport several hours later and flew to Doha early Tuesday. A second source told Axios that Araghchi had already been scheduled to leave Monday night.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on the Iran-US war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s assertion that Iran played a role in the RAF Fairford incident, pointing to the release on bail of five suspects and saying the UK was “barking up the wrong tree.”
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington faced a choice between further military action against Iran and reaching a deal with Tehran.
“We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal,” Trump told reporters, as per Iran International.
Asked how he could negotiate with Iranian officials he has described as “crazy,” Trump replied: “Maybe you blow them up.”
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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