US-Iran war news LIVE Updates: US to ‘blow up’ Iran? Trump hints at fresh strikes, says US faces a choice

US-Iran war news Updates: President Donald Trump said Wednesday the war with Iran would end “very soon.” He told reporters at the White House, “We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal."
Trump said, according to Iran International, the United States had lost 18 people in the Iran war, compared with about 4,500 US deaths in Iraq. “We lost 18 people, great people. Losing one is too many,” he said.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also told military leaders at the Quantico Marine base outside Washington, DC, that American forces have “destroyed” Iran’s navy, air force, defence systems, leadership and military-industrial capacity, while also crippling its nuclear ambitions.
Meanwhile, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave New York on Monday after US-Iran negotiations stalled.
“Secretary Rubio kicked out the Iranian delegation who had overstayed their welcome. The UN General Assembly was over, so it was time for them to go,” the US official told Axios.
Araghchi and his delegation left for the airport several hours later and flew to Doha early Tuesday. A second source told Axios that Araghchi had already been scheduled to leave Monday night.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on the Iran-US war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s assertion that Iran played a role in the RAF Fairford incident, pointing to the release on bail of five suspects and saying the UK was “barking up the wrong tree.”
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington faced a choice between further military action against Iran and reaching a deal with Tehran.
“We have to make that decision: We blow them up or make a deal,” Trump told reporters, as per Iran International.
Asked how he could negotiate with Iranian officials he has described as “crazy,” Trump replied: “Maybe you blow them up.”