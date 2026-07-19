Subscribe

US-Iran war: State Dept issues travel advisory for Americans worldwide amid tensions, asks to exercise caution

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, the US State Department on Saturday (local time) issued a travel advisory for Americans worldwide, citing the deteriorating security situation.

Swati Gandhi
Published19 Jul 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Advertisement
The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans worldwide amid heightened tensions with Iran | Representative image of a plane
The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for Americans worldwide amid heightened tensions with Iran | Representative image of a plane(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, the US State Department on Saturday (local time) issued a travel advisory for Americans worldwide, citing the deteriorating security situation.

US issues advisory for Americans abroad

In a release, the State Department noted, "Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," and added, "We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution."

Advertisement

It further said that Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. "Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the statement added.

More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United StatesDonald Trump
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsUS-Iran war: State Dept issues travel advisory for Americans worldwide amid tensions, asks to exercise caution
Advertisement
Read Next Story