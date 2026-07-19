US-Iran war: State Dept issues travel advisory for Americans worldwide amid tensions, asks to exercise caution

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, the US State Department on Saturday (local time) issued a travel advisory for Americans worldwide, citing the deteriorating security situation.
In a release, the State Department noted, "Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," and added, "We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution."
It further said that Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. "Flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions. US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the statement added.
More details awaited.