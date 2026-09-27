US-Iran war: Trump rejects Tehran's ceasefire proposal, says ‘they’re losing badly'; Iran backs diplomacy | Top Updates

A flicker of hope of ending the ongoing US-Iran war is fading fast after US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire that would have paved the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that has been effectively shut since the war began in late February.

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The latest rejection by the US President is now raising fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, despite Tehran insisting that only a diplomatic solution can break the deadlock.

Here are the top updates on the US-Iran war: On Saturday (local time), Trump told reporters before departing the White House that he was rejecting Iran's seven-day ceasefire proposal, which would have helped reopen the Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington accepted Tehran's demands, including ending the naval blockade of Iranian ports and unfreezing some Iranian assets. Rejecting the proposal, Trump said, "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," and added, "They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly." The US President's remarks came after The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump had rejected the proposal and was expecting renewed bombing after the US midterm elections, scheduled for 3 November. 2. Following Trump's rejection, Tehran on Sunday (local time) insisted that diplomacy was the only way to end the deadlock between the two countries. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a social media post, wrote, "Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," and added, "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

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3. However, despite Trump's public rejection, mediators facilitating US-Iran peace talks have not yet officially communicated confirmation of the rejection of the plan, Araghchi said. In a post on Telegram, he added, "We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them."

Also Read | Iran offers to reopen Hormuz in 7 days: 3 conditions it has set for Trump

4. Earlier this week, Tehran announced a seven-day ceasefire proposal at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans through Qatari mediators. At the UN, Araghchi told reporters on Friday that the proposed deal would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pause regional fighting. The Iranian Foreign Minister noted, "If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared." He added that if Washington agreed, the two sides could resume wider talks "on mutually agreed subjects."

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5. On Saturday (local time), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed success in economically isolating Tehran. In a post on X, Bessent said he had sent a team of envoys around the world to pressure countries to isolate Iran, while praising the new sanctions targeting Iranian airlines and banks. Bessent added that both Turkiye and Oman had agreed to halt incoming flights from one of Iran's private carriers, Mahan Air, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had halted all incoming flights from Iranian airlines. The US Treasury Secretary also welcomed the latest banking restrictions. On Wednesday, the UAE central bank suspended transactions involving Iranian Bank Melli branches in the country, citing alleged violations of laws related to money laundering, terrorism financing and arms proliferation.

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However, it remains to be seen whether Iran will resume fighting or whether the mediators will be able to convince the US to agree to a ceasefire.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.