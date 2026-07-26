US-Iran war: Trump reportedly puts plan on expanding military campaign on hold as missile interceptor stockpile depletes

The United States on Saturday (local time) paused its strikes on Iran for the first time in nearly two weeks as clashes between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalated, with President Donald Trump reportedly putting on hold plans to significantly expand the US military campaign amid concerns that a prolonged conflict could further deplete the Pentagon's already reduced stockpile of Patriot missile interceptors and other air defence munitions in the Middle East.

Citing officials in the Trump administration, The New York Times on Saturday reported that the threat to stockpiles is one of the many reasons that have made a return to expanding military operations a risky endeavour.

Patriot missile interceptor stockpile to deplete soon? Additionally, the US president and his top officials are also concerned about the prospect of a widening war in the Middle East, as it could strain ties with key Gulf allies vulnerable to Iranian attacks, while also triggering a global economic slowdown and worsening energy and refugee crises.

Last week, at least three US service members were killed in Jordan after an Iranian ballistic missile penetrated American air defences during a large-scale barrage of missiles and drones, according to a senior US official.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine has privately cautioned the US president that resuming major military operations against Tehran was doable, but added that such a move would severely deplete the country's interceptors available to the military's Central Command, which is responsible for operations in the Middle East.

Trump issued 'locked and loaded' warning to Tehran The development over Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran comes after he held a meeting on Friday (local time) with top advisers and senior members of his cabinet, The New York Times reported, citing sources who noted that the private discussions focused on the Pentagon's depleting inventory of Patriot interceptors and other air defences.

Before the meeting began, the US president had indicated that the US military was prepared to carry out heavier assaults if ordered to do so, even while leaving open the door to a diplomatic solution. Addressing reporters before the meeting, he said, "Look, we’re locked and loaded," and added, "We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point.”

Diplomacy or attacks: Trump confused over Iran war progression According to the report, Trump has been wrestling with how to proceed with the Iran war, which began nearly five months ago. He specifically is struggling with how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as oil and gas prices climb again amid the resumption of hostilities over the past two weeks. As diplomacy has broken down and Washington has launched an extensive round of strikes, the move does not seem to have any effect on Tehran's military response.

According to two people familiar with the discussions, few members of Trump's inner circle supported expanding the military campaign. A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also expressed skepticism that renewed large-scale combat operations would persuade Iran to return to negotiations.

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, said that the president has “always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies.” He added that after enduring crippling sanctions and repeated strikes, “it would be wise for Iran to work towards a negotiated deal; otherwise, they know what will happen.”

Also Read | Nearly half of US military stockpiles depleted in Iran war: Report

US-Iran resume hostilities After the interim ceasefire deal collapsed earlier this month, following Tehran's continued attacks on vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the two sides have resumed hostilities, with Washington launching strikes for 13 consecutive nights and halting them on Saturday, as skirmishes between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudis escalated.