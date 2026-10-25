US-Iran war: Trump warns of fresh strikes on Tehran, says attack could come ‘tomorrow’

After weeks of relative calm in the United States’ war with Iran, President Donald Trump has again raised the prospect of an attack, saying it “may be tomorrow”. His remarks come as he focuses on the midterm elections scheduled for 3 November.

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Addressing reporters in Washington on Saturday (local time), he said, "Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" and added, “And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement.”

The possibility of a renewed attack comes after Trump previously stated that he would decide on the further course of action on Iran after the US midterm elections concluded.

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He went on to say, "I could have done the B2 bomber thing a year ago and left," and added that the problem with it was that, over the course of a year, a year and a half or two years, Iran would somehow have figured out a way to make a nuclear bomb. He continued, "I have to make it permanent, and that's the only reason I am doing it as long as I am doing."

Also Read | Iran claims control over Hormuz, says two oil supertankers hit naval mines

'We have done an amazing job': Trump Reiterating how well the US military has done in Iran, the US President said, "We have done an amazing job," and added, "Our Navy has done an incredible job." According to Trump, Iran has no fighter jets left, which he described as an incredible feat by the US military. American troops have knocked out fighter jets and ships across the Islamic Republic, along with radar systems and almost everything else, he claimed.

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Trump further claimed that more oil is passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war began.

Iran's inflation at 301%: Trump The US President noted that the only thing Iran has going on right now is inflation, adding that the Islamic Republic is "setting a record". He claimed that, as of Saturday morning, Iran's inflation rate was around 301%. However, a Reuters report published earlier this week said that Iran's annual inflation in September touched 73.6%, according to data from the Statistical Centre of Iran, while the rial has fallen roughly 35% against the dollar since Washington reapplied its naval blockade in July.

Also Read | Iran is now losing overland trade Routes to US pressure

Trump says Iran wants to make a deal: Here's what we know Repeating his assertion that Tehran wants to make a deal with the US, Trump said, "But the problem is, will they hold the deal?" According to media reports, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Washington of disrupting negotiations to end the war, but added that he still believes "we have to go and finish it."

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Speaking on state television, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s supreme leader had directed officials to "go and finish it (the deal)," but "these scoundrels broke the rules of the game. We were holding talks, and they disrupted them".

Concluding his remarks to reporters in Washington, Trump said that while Washington has "done a great job," finishing it would depend on whether Tehran wants to sign a deal to end the war.

'We have done an amazing job': Trump Reiterating how well the US military has done in Iran, the US President said, "We have done an amazing job," and added, "Our Navy has done an incredible job." According to Trump, Iran has no fighter jets left, which he described as an incredible feat by the US military. American troops have knocked out fighter jets and ships across the Islamic Republic, along with radar systems and almost everything else, he claimed.

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Trump further claimed that more oil is passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war began.

Iran's inflation at 301%: Trump The US President noted the only thing Iran has going on right now is inflation, adding the Islamic Republic is "setting a record". He claimed that as of Saturday morning, Tehran's inflation was around 301%. However, a Reuters report released earlier this week said that Iran's annual inflation in September touched 73.6%, according to data from the Statistical Centre of Iran, whereas the rial currency has fallen roughly 35% against the dollar since Washington reapplied its naval blockade in July.

This story will be updated with additional details.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.