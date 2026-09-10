US-Iran war: US aircraft, ‘Warthog’ and F-15s, suffer damage in overnight Iranian strikes in Jordan, says report

Multiple American military aircraft suffered damage in Iranian strikes overnight on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs cited sources as saying on Wednesday on X.

One A-10 Thunderbolt, known as the Warthog, was struck and left with a missing wing, while roughly eight F-15s sustained light damage and were placed back into service, she added.

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She said, “American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriots missiles defending against the Iranian strikes.”

The purported "overnight damage" came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed they launched attacks at eight tankers and two warships, including the base in Jordan.

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On Wednesday, the US Central Command said that no US Navy warship was struck, and that "all IRGC attempted attacks failed."

It added, “US forces have successfully destroyed 10 Iranian tankers in just the last week. These vessels were part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC, and Iran cannot defend them.”

US-Iran war escalates The war between Iran and the US escalated late August after the US attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz in the first known US military strikes since late July.

The US said Iran was trying to launch sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz — the shipping route that’s become the centre of regional tensions and diplomatic efforts.

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"US forces took limited, precise action against IRGC minelaying forces posing an imminent threat in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said a day later.

Iran, in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster, claimed several Revolutionary Guards and Iranian civilians were killed and injured in the US strike on Larak Island.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the combined missile and drone operation, which it called "Punishment of the Aggressor," hit the King Hussein and Al Azraq bases in Jordan.

On 8 September, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they seized an American submarine drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has blockaded in the months-long Middle East war.

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Also Read | With close calls on US warships, Iran shows new appetite for escalation

Meanwhile, a video released by US Central Command on 8 September 8, shows what the US military says is a strike on an Iranian tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

On 9 September, Iran launched fresh attacks against US targets in the Middle East in retaliation for American strikes on Iranian oil tankers, dragging the foes deeper into war.

The United States and Iran are locked in a stalemate six months into the war, with Iran maintaining a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and Washington pushing a campaign to choke Iran's ports and economy.

Iran has maintained a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports, since the outbreak of the war in late February.

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Iran war could last through 2029 Top White House advisers have privately raised with US President Donald Trump the possibility that the war with Iran could continue through the end of his term, potentially up to 2029, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing US officials.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others have discussed with Trump the possibility that Tehran could continue resisting US pressure under the blockade and other military measures, potentially extending the conflict beyond Inauguration Day in January 2029, according to the report.

The private discussions contrast with Trump’s public comments on Wednesday that the war would end “immediately” after the November midterm elections because Iran “can’t hold out any longer.”

The Journal reported that a prolonged conflict would strain US military resources and risk extended disruption to global oil markets. It also reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has already extended some Middle East deployments into 2027, while the Pentagon plans to keep some air-defence units in the region without a firm end date.

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Trump has also supported a longer-term economic pressure campaign built around a naval blockade and sanctions aimed at forcing Tehran to dismantle its nuclear program, the report said.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in