US-Iran war: US CENTCOM launches third round of strikes against Tehran after IRGC attacks ship in Hormuz

The US Central Command on Saturday (local time) announced that the American forces have begun launching their third round of strikes this week against Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage."

It also accused Tehran of failing to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels.

CENTCOM further said, "In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief."

Iran shuts Hormuz again The development comes shortly after Iran on Sunday (local time) announced that it is closing the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" after the IRGC fired warning shots at a vessel taking the "unauthorised route."

The move further seems to jeopardise the already strained ceasefire agreement with the US, which the two sides signed nearly a month ago. Earlier this week, IRGC targeted several vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, following which Trump announced that the ceasefire was over and Washington launched strikes at Iranian targets. The two sides then engaged in tit-for-tat strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire deal Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with his counterpart in Oman on Saturday, accused the US of violating the interim agreement by ending waivers that allowed Tehran to sell crude oil on the open market in US dollars. The waivers were ended in response to the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump issues fresh warning to Iran On Saturday, the US President issued a fresh warning to Iran, stating that 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded to target Tehran. In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "1000 Missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!"

His remarks came as Iranians buried the country's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this week, where calls for killing Trump grew.

US-Iran divided on whether technical talks will continue Despite ordering attacks, the US President consistently maintained that technical talks with Tehran will continue. According to a CBS News report, he also directed Washington's negotiating team, led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday.

On the contrary, Iran rejected Trump's contention that peace talks could continue without a ceasefire, saying Washington must meet Tehran’s conditions for resolving transit issues through the Strait of Hormuz and normalizing its oil exports.