US-Iran War Live Updates: Donald Trump’s Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic in the Strait

US-Iran War Live: US President Donald Trump has said that a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come as early as Wednesday. “It could happen. Trump said. “A lot of progress has been made.”
Oil prices eased Wednesday on hopes of a deal that would allow shipping to resume. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped by 1.2% to $78.43 per barrel early Wednesday.
The US and Iran reached a deal to open the strait in June, only for attacks to resume. In recent days, Trump has again alternately threatened massive strikes and voiced support for diplomatic efforts.
Iran to control Strait of Hormuz?
According to Reuters, the proposed deal would give Iran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. If true, this would be one of the biggest concessions the US has offered Iran so far in the more than five months of war.
Blocking the Strait of Hormuz through which around 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum and crude oil is transported has been the biggest threat Iran had issued before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.
Following the outbreak of the conflict, Iran made good on its promise and blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a move that economically hit the US allies in the region and threatened the global oil supply. Ever since, Trump has made the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz a core objective of the war, along with de-nuclearization of Iran.
US officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.
An agreement that gives Iran authority over traffic through the strait would mean the war launched by the United States and Israel has resulted in a major shift in the balance of regional power in Tehran's favour. Before the war, the strait was freely open to all ships with no fees.
How the previous deal collapsed
The previous MoU between the US and Iran fell apart over how the two sides interpreted Article 5, which concerned the Strait of Hormuz. The MoU stated that Iran would use its best efforts to ensure the safe, free passage of commercial vessels for 60 days. Iran interpreted this language as US recognition of its sole sovereignty to manage and potentially fee ships in the waterway. The US and Gulf allies rejected this, insisting that international law guarantees an open, toll-free strait, which led to the collapse of the MoU and resumption of the hostilities.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the Islamic Republic and Oman are finalizing the deal on the Strait of Hormuz. According to IRNA, Gharibabadi said the understanding does not signify a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
It represents a new mode, distinct from the practice of the past sixty years, under which a significant portion of the shipping route will pass through Iran's territorial waters, Gharibabadi said.
He also said that whether Tehran would collect transit fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz would depend on decisions by the country's highest authorities and on United States conduct.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday said that they targeted a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile. According to a Houthi statement, the attack forced the oil tanker, Daisy, to change course and turn back.
According to the statement, the operation was conducted as part of efforts to enforce a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.
The Gulf of Aden is connected to the Red Sea via the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Houthis have laid siege to the crossing, which Saudi Arabia has been using to reroute its oil following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran said Wednesday it is in the “final stage” of drafting an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz that could potentially reopen the critical waterway, ease pressure on the world economy and help bring an end to the war.
Iran has insisted on some measure of control over the strait, saying it will not go back to being an open international waterway, as it was before the war.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said the United States was "doing the same thing" in Iran as it had done in Venezuela, while asserting that Washington would prefer to reach a deal with Tehran but would not allow the country to develop nuclear weapons.
Addressing a gathering in Las Vegas, Trump said the US had weakened Iran through recent military action but remained open to negotiations.
"In Venezuela, it was a 48-minute war, and we paid for the war with what we've taken out...to the victor belongs the spoils, and we are doing the same thing in the lovely Islamic Republic of Iran. We are knocking the hell out of them. I would rather make a deal, because I do not want to kill people," Trump said.
The US President claimed that a much larger military operation had been planned but was halted after Iran sought talks.
"We were set for the biggest attack since World War II, and they called me, and they said, 'Please don't do it. Let's talk.' Then they said we never said that. You know what the fake news knows. They did say that, but we are talking. Let's see what happens," he said.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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