US-Iran War Live Updates: Donald Trump’s Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic in the Strait

US-Iran War Live: US President Donald Trump has said that a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come as early as Wednesday. “It could happen. Trump said. “A lot of progress has been made.”

Oil prices eased Wednesday on hopes of a deal that would allow shipping to resume. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped by 1.2% to $78.43 per barrel early Wednesday.

The US and Iran reached a deal to open the strait in June, only for attacks to resume. In recent days, Trump has again alternately threatened massive strikes and voiced support for diplomatic efforts.

Iran to control Strait of Hormuz?

According to Reuters, the proposed deal would give Iran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. If true, this would be one of the biggest concessions the US has offered Iran so far in the more than five months of war.

Blocking the Strait of Hormuz through which around 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum and crude oil is transported has been the biggest threat Iran had issued before the US and Israel launched the war on February 28.

Following the outbreak of the conflict, Iran made good on its promise and blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a move that economically hit the US allies in the region and threatened the global oil supply. Ever since, Trump has made the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz a core objective of the war, along with de-nuclearization of Iran.

US officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

An agreement that gives Iran authority over traffic through the strait would mean the war launched by the United States and Israel has resulted in a major shift in the balance of regional power in Tehran's favour. Before the war, the strait was freely open to all ships with no fees.

How the previous deal collapsed

The previous MoU between the US and Iran fell apart over how the two sides interpreted Article 5, which concerned the Strait of Hormuz. The MoU stated that Iran would use its best efforts to ensure the safe, free passage of commercial vessels for 60 days. Iran interpreted this language as US recognition of its sole sovereignty to manage and potentially fee ships in the waterway. The US and Gulf allies rejected this, insisting that international law guarantees an open, toll-free strait, which led to the collapse of the MoU and resumption of the hostilities.