US-Iran war: What is Trump's ‘Task Force Iron Gate’? How will land ‘blockade’ impact Tehran, its economy? Explained

Iran, which is already reeling under crippling economic conditions, faced a major blow on Sunday as US President Donald Trump announced that a "Task Force Iron Gate is in full force and effect in the Islamic Republic."

He said in a TRUTH Social post that the Iron Gate, "coupled with history’s greatest Naval Blockade," allows "very little gets into, or out of, Iran."

What is 'Operation Iron Gate' exactly, and what will it do? The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the newly established task force will coordinate with other US government agencies to prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

After announcing the imposition of 'Task Force Iron Gate' in Iran, Trump explained what it really means. He told reporters, "We have Operation Iron Gate that just went into effect."

He claimed the move has successfully choked off virtually all incoming and outgoing trade for the Islamic Republic.

"That means nothing comes in by land, and as you know with the naval blockade, nothing comes in by water," he added.

Trump said the US is trying to end the war with Iran and "we are doing well because all we have to do is choking it off, so we have it very well blocked off."

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said the "Task Force" was launched "to disrupt Iranian ground transit routes supporting illegal shipments."

"On Nov. 7, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) directed the establishment of a task force that will support ongoing US government efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials," the US CENTCOM said.

What does US aim to achieve? The establishment of the task force is the latest illustration of how the US is still searching for ways to increase pressure on Tehran, more than eight months after launching with Israel a war against the Islamic Republic, according to Reuters.

Beyond imposing the restriction on the movement of weapons, the "Task Force" will also focus on halting the flow of dual-use technologies used by Iran and stemming what Washington calls illegal revenue streams.

The CENTCOM quoted Cooper as saying, "The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea."

"Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," he said.

Who forms the 'Task Force Iron Gate'? The CENTCOM said the "Task Force Iron Gate," formed on the directions by dm. Brad Cooper, has an "internal staff of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida."

What prompted US action? A Reuters investigation found Iran has created a secret network of military agencies to import at least $2 billion in hardware, explosives and heavy-duty trucks since January 2025, evading both the US naval blockade and Western sanctions.

The material entered Iran by cargo ship across the Caspian Sea from Russia, by truck from Central Asia, and by freight planes from China, the Reuters investigation showed.

$25 billion loss: Impact of blockade on Iran's economy The US imposed a naval blockade and maritime restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade route, targeting Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The blockage severely restricted Iran's crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea.

The CENTCOM claimed that in recent months, "America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil." It said, "Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports."

The naval blockade was initially imposed on April 13, 2026. Since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran in February 2026, Tehran sought the upper hand by hitting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz to block Gulf energy exports, while US forces began blockading movements to and from Iranian ports in April.

As part of the blockade, US forces have actively targeted and disabled cargo ships attempting to breach the restrictions.

Highlighting Iran's spiralling economy, Trump said, "They are not paying their soldiers; they are not paying their guards. They have 301 percent inflation. They have no money, they are not doing well, and at some point, they are going to be reasonable."

"I can go in and blow them up right now. The problem with that is you'll never be able to rebuild it. If I blow up bridges...it would take 10-12-15 years to rebuild...that'll put awfully bog burden on people," Trump said.

The campaign, first reported by Reuters on Saturday, will crack down on Tehran's movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material over its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

Iran's nuclear proposal Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, saying the US was reviewing it but discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands.

These include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, while Washington says nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

Speaking during a commemorative event, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi outlined three strategic pillars driving the force's rapid expansion: indigenous scientific localisation, domestic industrial mass-production, and absolute self-sufficiency.

Mohebbi asserted that domestic technological breakthroughs have allowed Tehran to meet its internal military requirements while supplying international markets with advanced equipment, citing the domestically developed Arman missile, the 358 loitering drone, and the Khordad-3 surface-to-air missile defence system.

"This development served as the catalyst for sweeping changes... transforming us from an importer of military weaponry into an exporter in the aerospace sector," Mohebbi was quoted as saying by Mehr News Agency.

The developments highlight the contrasting positions, with CENTCOM announcing measures to restrict the movement of Iranian military-related materials and the IRGC Aerospace Force publicly emphasising its domestic production capabilities and defence exports.