US-Iran war: Who was Nicole Amor? JD Vance vows to work on ‘every failure’ linked to killing of US soldier - Details

US Vice President JD Vance has promised to examine alleged failures surrounding the death of US Army soldier Nicole Amor, after her husband, Joey Amor, questioned the circumstances that led to her killing in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.

Advertisement

During a CBS News town hall, Joey confronted Vance over what he described as “fundamental failures” in the events leading up to the attack, urging the administration to hold military leaders accountable.

Vance said he had not previously heard about the concerns raised by the soldier's husband but promised to take them seriously. The exchange has brought renewed attention to the March 1 attack, which killed six American soldiers at a tactical operations centre in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

Who was Nicole Amor? Master Sergeant Nicole M. Amor, 39, was an American soldier from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, who died while serving in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, this year. She was among the six US service members killed in the Iranian drone strike.

Advertisement

According to her obituary published by Muller Memorial, Nicole is survived by her husband, Joey, and their two children, Owen and Adeline. She is also survived by her parents, Deborah and Todd, and her siblings and extended family.

Remembering her, her family described Nicole as a devoted soldier, wife, mother and friend, highlighting her warmth, humour and affection for those around her.

"Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain. She was an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. Nicole had a way of being everyone's mother and best friend at the same time. She loved with all of her heart, and she always knew exactly when to throw that perfectly timed sarcastic remark your way. That was her; strong, loving, and real," the obituary said.

Advertisement

What did Nicole Amor's husband tell JD Vance? During the town hall, Joey Amor, the widower of Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, described the loss of his wife and questioned whether mistakes in military preparedness and leadership had contributed to the deaths.

“They raised their right hand and they gave an oath. They understood what they were doing. They understood the sacrifice that they were potentially giving. Though the Iranian drone was the weapon that killed my wife, there were a lot of mistakes and a lot of fundamental failures that led up to that," Joey stated.

He also claimed that his wife had shared information with him before her death and that other soldiers were aware of aspects of the incident but had remained silent.

Advertisement

“My wife has told me things before she passed. There are other soldiers that know things that are being quiet about certain aspects of this,” he said.

Questioning the administration's accountability, Joey added, “there’s a failure in the leadership, and I want to know how this administration is going to start holding those leaders accountable for the actions and the deaths of the soldiers that we honor and that we love.”

Vance responded that this was the first time he had heard about the concerns.

“This job is an amazing honor, but you live in a bit of a bubble,” the vice president said, adding, “That sometimes information doesn’t filter up to me, and I promise you, I will take every single failure extremely seriously, and we’ll work on it.”

Advertisement

What happened in the Iranian drone strike in Kuwait? Six US soldiers were killed after an Iranian drone struck the tactical operations centre where they were working in Kuwait. The youngest among those killed was 20-year-old Sgt. Declan J. Coady.

The attack raised questions about the protection available to the personnel stationed at the facility. CBS News previously reported that the triple-wide trailer where the service members were reportedly working was fortified with T-walls — steel-reinforced concrete barriers approximately 12 feet tall.

While these barriers are designed to shield military personnel from explosions, rocket attacks and shrapnel, they could not protect the facility from an overhead strike, the report said.

Military officials also told CBS News that they did not recall hearing warning sirens before the drone hit, leaving the troops without time to evacuate to a bunker.

Advertisement

Former US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hit out at Vance over his response during the town hall. Reacting to the exchange, she said he “wrongly defended this war. His compassion doesn’t fix it.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X