US-Iran war LIVE updates: US military aircraft damaged in overnight strikes on Jordan air base

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Iran said on Wednesday it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers, marking the biggest wave of attacks on shipping by both sides since the six-month-old war began.

The attacks pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, with Brent crude futures settling at $101.21, up 3.4%. At least one seafarer was killed aboard a tanker, while another was reported missing.

Iran said it also fired ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan. Jordan said it intercepted 18 missiles, while two fell harmlessly in unpopulated areas. A US official said all American troops were accounted for.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned it would sharply escalate its response to any further attacks and said Iran would soon release maps of a new, enlarged off-limits maritime zone extending as far as Chabahar near Pakistan.

US says five Iranian oil tankers destroyed

The US military said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers overnight, releasing video showing the ships ablaze before they sank. US Central Command said the strikes were in response to the IRGC targeting a US Navy warship twice with ballistic missiles.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the attacks, saying Iran would lose tankers whenever it attempted to strike US naval vessels.

Shipping attacks disrupt Strait of Hormuz

Iran said it fired on two US ships and eight tankers in response. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received reports of several merchant ships being struck by disabling fire in the northern Gulf and Gulf of Oman, on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

One seafarer was killed aboard the oil products tanker Hercules Star while it was at anchorage off Dubai, while another crew member remained missing, the vessel's charterer Peninsula said.

Two Iraqi port officials said the tanker New Andros, carrying 2 million barrels of fuel oil, caught fire after being struck by a drone in Iraqi waters. No casualties were reported among its 22 crew members.

Brent crude crosses $100 amid shipping attacks

Brent crude futures breached $100 a barrel on Wednesday, settling at their highest level since May 22. Front-month Brent settled up $3.29, or 3.4%, at $101.21 a barrel after touching $101.58.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $96.05 a barrel, up $3.02, or 3.25%.

Trump says Iran trying to influence US midterms

President Donald Trump said Tehran was trying to influence the November US midterm elections, which will determine whether his Republican Party retains control of Congress.

"I think war is going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election," Trump told reporters.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that top White House advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had privately warned Trump that the conflict could continue through the remainder of his presidency, which ends in January 2029.