US-Israel, Iran conflict: Trump's appeal to allies to send ships to reopen Hormuz brings no promises yet

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) asked US allies like France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and China, among others, to send their warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe". However, the appeal has not brought any commitments so far on Sunday, as oil prices jumped during the war, AP reported.

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Washington's Energy Secretary Chris Wright, in an interview with NBC News, said that he has been in dialogue with some of the countries, adding that he expects China to be a constructive partner in reopening Hormuz, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil exports.

The development comes at a time when the US and Israel's war in Iran has entered its 16th day with no end in sight so far. Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sending panic among traders and rattling the global energy markets, as oil prices jumped to $120 a barrel earlier this week.

Iran's military deciding on which vessels to pass: FM Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with CBS News, said that Tehran has been approached by several countries that have sought safe passage for their vessels. He added, "This is up to our military to decide." Araghchi also said that several vessels from different countries had been allowed to pass the strait, though he did not provide any details.

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Tehran has said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all countries except the US and its allies.

Araghchi said, "We don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans" about finding a way to end the war, and added that Israel and the US started the war with coordinated attacks on 28 February despite the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington.

How have US allies reacted to Trump's appeal? Speaking to Sky News, UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the UK is intensively working with its allies regarding what can be done, adding that it is important to get the Strait of Hormuz reopened. Miliband also said that ending the war is the "best and surest" way to do it.

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South Korea's foreign ministry said that it has taken note of Trump's appeal, adding that it will closely coordinate and review the situation with Washington.

The report suggests that expectations are high that Trump will ask Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on 21 March, when he meets her at the White House.

France has stated that it is coordinating with other countries, European partners, India, and nations in Asia, on a potential international mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz. President Emmanuel Macron emphasised that such an operation would only take place when “the circumstances permit,” meaning after the fighting has eased.

IEA to release oil from emergency stockpile Amid the ongoing conflict, the International Energy Agency (IEA) on 11 March announced that its 32 member countries have agreed to release 400 million barrels of emergency oil to global energy markets to quell the supply disruption fears.

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While the emergency oil from Asia and Oceania will be immediately made available, the oil from the Americas and Europe will become available starting at the end of March.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.