US-Israeli strikes on Iran not an “endless war”, no US troops on ground, says War Secretary Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Monday (local time) addressed the fears that the United States-Israeli strikes in Iran might turn into a prolonged regional war, adding that "This is not Iraq. This is not endless," AP reported.

Hegseth, along with Air Force General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held the US President Donald Trump's administration's first news conference since the 28 February strikes. Since the operation began, Trump has not taken any questions on camera, but has conducted a few phone interviews with individual reporters and has also released two videos.

The US Defense Secretary said that the operation in Iran had a “clear, devastating, decisive mission” to “destroy the missile threat,” destroy its navy, and “no nukes.” He added that this is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it.

US, Israel strike Iran Hegseth's remarks came two days after the US and Israel launched a joint operation in Iran, targeting the country's military and naval forces. The strikes prompted Tehran to retaliate, following which it attacked US bases in some Middle Eastern countries, thereby plunging the entire region into a wider and renewed military confrontation. Iran and its allied armed groups have launched missiles at Israel, Arab states, and US bases.

Hegseth defends US strikes Defending the strikes, the War Secretary said the Iranian regime began the conflict decades ago, and added that Tehran has been “waging a savage, one-sided war against America” for 47 years. He said, "Their war on Americans has become our retribution against their Ayatollah and his death cult."

Hegseth did not point to any looming nuclear threat from Tehran and said that the strikes that the US and Israel carried out in June 2025, "obliterated their nuclear program to rubble.” However, he did indicate threats from other weaponry, including ballistic missiles and drones.

Four American troops have been killed so far So far, four American troops have been killed in action, and Trump, on 1 March, predicted that there could be more casualties. Air Force General said that the US is expected to have additional losses. Addressing the family members of those killed, Caine said, "We grieve with you, and we will never forget you."

US ally shoots down fighter jets Tensions escalated further on Monday when Kuwait, a US ally, "mistakenly shot down" three American fighter jets during a combat mission as Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones were targeting. The US Central Command said that all six pilots ejected safely from the American F-15E Strike Eagles and were in stable condition.

US' Iran plan So far, the US officials have not offered any exit plan or signs that the conflict in Iran would end anytime soon. Further, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has deepened the uncertainty over the Islamic Republic's future while pushing the region toward greater instability.

On March 1, Trump, in an interview with The New York Times, said that the assault could last four to five weeks. He added that Washington and Tel Aviv have already struck hundreds of targets, which included the bombing of missile sites in Iran, along with targeting Tehran's navy. He also claimed that the strikes have led to the destruction of its warships.

Iran's death toll According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least 555 people have been killed so far by the US-Israeli strikes, which began on 28 February.

(with agency inputs)