US-Russia nuclear arms control: Trump says Putin’s voluntary limits proposal ‘sounds like a good idea’

US President Donald Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to voluntarily maintain limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons, following the 2010 New START treaty, which expires in February 2026.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Oct 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin’s offer to continue adhering to New START nuclear caps, aiming to prevent a renewed arms race between the US and Russia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin’s offer to continue adhering to New START nuclear caps, aiming to prevent a renewed arms race between the US and Russia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (October 5) expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent proposal to voluntarily maintain limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons.

Putin had suggested last month that Russia would continue to adhere to the caps established under the 2010 New START treaty, which sets limits on the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, provided the US agrees to follow suit. The New START agreement is set to expire in February 2026.

Trump commented on the proposal, saying it “sounds like a good idea to me,” signaling potential US interest in negotiating a follow-up arrangement.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010, has been a cornerstone of nuclear arms control between the US and Russia, limiting deployed strategic warheads to 1,550 and delivery vehicles to 800. Its impending expiration has raised concerns about a renewed arms race between the two nuclear powers.

Trump’s openness to Putin’s voluntary proposal comes amid ongoing debates over the future of US-Russia arms control and the strategic balance in Europe and Asia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS-Russia nuclear arms control: Trump says Putin’s voluntary limits proposal ‘sounds like a good idea’
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.