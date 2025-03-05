The United States and Ukraine have discussed the timing and location of negotiations for a peace deal with Russia days after US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky got embroiled in a spat at the White House over the ceasefire deal.

According to Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s Presidential Office chief, Yermak, and Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, March 5. They both discussed the location and date of negotiations with Russia for the peace deal.

“I just got off the phone with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security advisor. We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance. Just in the last 24 hours… I think we’re going to see movement,” Mike Waltz told reporters.

Meanwhile, the US has paused intelligence sharing with the war-torn country days after cutting off military aid. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe said that President Donald Trump has ordered intelligence cooperation with Ukraine and military aid to be halted.

“President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process,” John Ratcliffe said, adding that the pause on the military and intelligence front were “temporary” and the United States will again “work shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.”

The pause in military aid and intelligence sharing with the Ukraine is aimed at forcing the country to the negotiation table to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.