US–Ukraine talks in Florida today set stage for upcoming meeting with Putin in Moscow

Ukrainian negotiators are preparing to meet senior US officials in Florida to finalise elements of Washington’s proposed framework to end Russia’s war.

Advertisement

The meeting, scheduled for Sunday (November 30), is set to precede planned US discussions in Moscow later this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US delegation The US team will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. They are expected to present an updated version of Washington’s proposal after weeks of criticism from Kyiv and European capitals that the initial framework leaned too heavily in Moscow’s favour.

The Florida round follows US–Ukraine talks last weekend in Switzerland, led by Rubio and Ukrainian negotiators.

Revised proposal after backlash The original 28-point plan – drafted last month by Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Witkoff – sought major concessions from Kyiv, including withdrawal from Donbas cities, limits on the size of Ukraine’s military, and a pledge not to join NATO. It also would have effectively recognised Russia’s control of Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

Advertisement

After intense pushback, the draft has been pared back to 19 points. Kyiv and its European partners insist that any territorial discussion must start from the current frontline, and that no territory seized by Russia can be legitimised. They also argue Ukraine must retain full sovereignty over decisions regarding EU and NATO membership.

Also Read | Muslim Brotherhood to be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisation: Trump

Zelensky: Talks to be “hammered out” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects that the outcomes of recent meetings in Geneva with the US will now be “hammered out” in Florida.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Andrii Hnatov, head of the armed forces, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Security Council chief Rustem Umerov.

Political turbulence in Kyiv The talks come amid internal upheaval in Kyiv. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak – who had been the lead negotiator with the US – resigned on Friday after anti-corruption officials searched his apartment as part of a kickback probe.

Advertisement

His departure adds further uncertainty to Ukraine’s diplomatic strategy as it approaches one of its most consequential negotiation rounds since the 2022 invasion.