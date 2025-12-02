US–Venezuela tensions: Rep. Salazar warns of ‘Panama 2.0,’ says Trump ready to ‘take Maduro out’

US President Donald Trump is taking “the last responsible steps” to push Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro from power, Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) told The New York Post in an interview published on Monday (December 1). She warned that the embattled leader may face a “Panama 2.0” scenario as US forces tighten their presence around Venezuela.

According to Salazar, the Trump administration is offering the Venezuelan ruler one final chance to exit peacefully before considering stronger measures.

Claims Maduro broke election promise Salazar argued Maduro lost the 2024 election overwhelmingly, claiming: “Maduro promised President Biden he would leave if he lost the election — and he lost 80-20.”

But, she added: “Communists and Marxists lie until they see a bigger force in front of them. Then they run.”

Fear of Cuban forces, fear of the US The Florida congresswoman told the news outlet that Maduro fears retaliation from Cuban military operatives in Venezuela: “He’s afraid the Cuban military personnel — more than 30,000 on Venezuelan soil — will kill him if he tries to leave. And he knows the Americans will take him out if he doesn’t go.”

‘Panama No. 2’ Salazar praised Trump as the only president in decades willing to take decisive action.

“The right thing is exactly what we’re doing: invite him to leave, or take him out, just like we did in Panama,” she said, calling the current situation “Panama No. 2.”

She argued there is precedent for removing hostile foreign leaders when US national security is at stake: “We’ve done this before — in Panama, in Libya — under presidents of both parties.”

Criminal allegations against Maduro Calling Maduro not only a political threat but a criminal one, Salazar told The New York Post:

“He’s the head of the Cartel of the Suns. He was indicted in 2020 for drug trafficking. He stole the election after promising free and fair elections.”

She accused the regime of using submarines and other covert methods to ship narcotics into the United States: “He’s flooding the United States with drugs — sometimes even using submarines.”

US Forces positioned in the region With an estimated 15,000 US troops now stationed near Venezuela, Salazar said the shift signals the end of patience in Washington.

“We tried everything — every diplomatic angle,” she said, pointing to earlier failed negotiations.

“This is the beginning of the end. We are liberating the Western Hemisphere from the scourge of drug trafficking, communism, Marxism — people who do not love freedom, democracy and the free market.”

Opposition ready with 100-day plan Salazar said Venezuela’s opposition, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado, is prepared to govern immediately. She told The Post they have a “100-day plan” and strong interest in partnering with American oil and mineral companies.

‘Will Maduro still be in power by Christmas?’ When asked if Maduro would still be ruling by Christmas, Salazar replied: “Let’s hope not.”

She added: “The buildup will have a very happy ending. We cannot have Hezbollah, Iran, or a major criminal cartel leader operating in our backyard. I salute President Trump wholeheartedly for having the fortitude to do the right thing.”

“It’s not always easy — but he’s doing it.”

