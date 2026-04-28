Utah domestic dispute call uncovers dynamite cache; hundreds evacuated in West Bountiful neighborhood

A domestic violence call in a quiet West Bountiful neighborhood in Utah escalated into a major public safety incident after police uncovered a cache of aging explosives stored next to a large diesel fuel tank, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

On Saturday (April 25) officers responded to a reported domestic dispute near 1100 West and 1400 North involving an 80-year-old homeowner and his son. Upon arrival, police detained the son. During his arrest, he reportedly informed officers that his father had explosives stored somewhere on the property.

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The son was subsequently booked into jail, and investigators returned to the residence to verify the claim.

Dangerous materials discovered According to authorities, the homeowner, identified as 80-year-old Dwayne Raymond Hughes, directed officers to a container holding dynamite believed to have been manufactured in the 1980s. The explosives were stored in close proximity to a 2,500-gallon diesel fuel tank.

Investigators also reported finding an empty explosives-marked box and loose fireworks scattered around the yard. Officials described the situation as highly volatile, citing the instability of decades-old dynamite combined with the presence of a large quantity of flammable fuel.

Criminal charges filed Hughes was taken into custody and booked into the Davis County Jail. He now faces multiple charges, including:

-Possession of an explosive (second-degree felony)

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-Unlawful possession of fireworks (Class B misdemeanor)

-Reckless endangerment (Class A misdemeanor)

Authorities stated that the explosives may have been stored on the property for several decades without proper authorization or permits.

Evacuation order issued Due to the potential risk, officials issued a mandatory evacuation order on Monday morning (April 27), affecting all residents within a 2,000-foot radius of the property. The evacuation began at 10 a.m., with law enforcement officers going door-to-door to ensure compliance.

Community impact Residents were instructed to take essential items such as medications but were not required to remove personal belongings. A temporary shelter was established at 1930 North 600 West near the city park to accommodate those displaced.

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

Ongoing investigation The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to safely remove and dispose of the explosives. Law enforcement agencies continue to examine how the explosives were obtained and stored, as well as any potential additional risks associated with the property.

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