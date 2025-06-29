‘Utterly insane and destructive’: Elon Musk strongly reacts to latest Senate draft bill

Elon Musk has called the latest Senate draft bill that raises taxes on wind and solar projects “utterly insane and destructive.” Sharing an X post, Musk wrote, "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."



Billionaire Elon Musk criticized the latest version of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill released by the U.S. Senate, which potentially reopens the floodgate of controversy between the billionaire and the US President, which had seen a major escalation over the past few weeks.