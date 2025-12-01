VA benefits: When will it arrive? Who will get? How much will veteran disability amount rise after 2026 COLA update?

VA Benefits update: For most veterans who rely on the VA benefits for their monthly expenses, the payment calendar is something that they use to set their expense schedule because it rarely changes.

However, there are slight changes in this months schedule for veterans disability compensation. We explain what and why.

VA benefits payment schedule change: When will it be credited? While the VA benefits for veteran disability are credited to the receivers bank account on the last day of a given month, there has been a slight change in November.

Since November 30 falls on a Sunday, the VA benefits will enter the accounts of receivers on December 1.

The VA benefits program supports more than 6.5 million former service members across the US.

VA benefits: Who will receive it? “VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits,” a VA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

VA benefits are given to veterans who have served in the military, as well as their dependents and survivors.

How much will VA benefits increase in December? VA benefits compensation is set to rise after the 2026 COLA update which will be implemented on December 1. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) has been confirmed at 2.8% in 2026 COLA Update.

Here is how much VA benefits will increase from December 1 after 2026 COLA update —

If your rating is 10%, the VA benefit rises from $175.51 to $180.42.

If your rating is 20%, the VA benefit moves from $346.95 to $356.66.

If your rating is 30%, the VA benefit increases from $537.42 to $552.47.

If your rating is 40%, the VA benefit goes from $774.16 to $795.84.

If your rating is 50%, the VA benefit changes from $1,102.04 to $1,132.90.

If your rating is 60%, the VA benefit rises from $1,395.93 to $1,435.02.

If your rating is 70%, the VA benefit increases from $1,759.19 to $1,808.45.

If your rating is 80%, the VA benefit moves from $2,044.89 to $2,102.15.

If your rating is 90%, the VA benefit shifts from $2,297.96 to $2,362.30.

If your rating is 100%, the VA benefit increases from $3,831.30 to $3,938.58. What are VA Benefits? The VA Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides a broad range of benefits to uniformed services veterans and certain family members, known as VA benefits.

These VA benefits include — monthly, tax-free payments to disabled veterans; health care; education benefits; housing assistance; and burial benefits.

To receive any of these benefits, a former servicemember must meet certain basic criteria, including the statutory definition of veteran.