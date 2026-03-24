Valerie Perrine, well-known for Superman, dies at 82

Valerie Perrine, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for her roles in Lenny and Superman, has died at the age of 82. She passed away on 23 March 2026 at her home in Beverly Hills, with her death confirmed by her close friend and filmmaker Stacey Souther.
Perrine had been living with Parkinson’s disease for several years, having been diagnosed in 2015. According to those close to her, she faced the illness with resilience and determination, continuing to inspire those around her despite the challenges it brought.
Born in Galveston, Texas, in 1943, Perrine’s path into acting was far from conventional. She began her career as a showgirl in Las Vegas before transitioning into film in the early 1970s. Her early screen appearances included roles in Slaughterhouse-Five (1972) and The Last American Hero (1973), which helped establish her presence in Hollywood.
Her breakthrough came with the 1974 film Lenny, directed by Bob Fosse, in which she starred opposite Dustin Hoffman. Perrine’s portrayal of Honey Bruce earned widespread critical acclaim, winning her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as a BAFTA. She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, marking a high point in her career.
She went on to gain global recognition for her role as Eve Teschmacher in the 1978 film Superman and its sequel Superman II. Her performance as Lex Luthor’s assistant and companion made her a familiar face to audiences worldwide and remains one of her most remembered roles.
Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Perrine appeared in a number of films, including The Electric Horseman and the musical Can’t Stop the Music. While some projects were commercially successful, others received mixed responses, and her career saw a gradual slowdown in the following years. She continued to act sporadically into the 2000s, with appearances in films such as What Women Want.
Beyond her film work, Perrine was also known for her presence on television and for pushing boundaries during her early career. She gained attention for her candid and unconventional performances, which contributed to her reputation as a bold and distinctive figure in 1970s Hollywood.
In later years, her battle with Parkinson’s disease became the subject of a documentary made by Souther, highlighting both her health struggles and her enduring spirit. Despite stepping away from acting, she remained closely connected to friends and collaborators who continued to support her.
Valerie Perrine’s career spanned several decades, marked by both critical acclaim and popular success. Her performances in Lenny and Superman ensured her place in film history, and she is remembered as a performer who brought both vulnerability and strength to her roles.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.