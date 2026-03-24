Valerie Perrine, well-known for Superman, dies at 82

Valerie Perrine, the Oscar-nominated actor best known for her roles in Lenny and Superman, has died at the age of 82. She passed away on 23 March 2026 at her home in Beverly Hills, with her death confirmed by her close friend and filmmaker Stacey Souther.

Actress Valerie Perrine dies at 82 Perrine had been living with Parkinson’s disease for several years, having been diagnosed in 2015. According to those close to her, she faced the illness with resilience and determination, continuing to inspire those around her despite the challenges it brought.

Born in Galveston, Texas, in 1943, Perrine’s path into acting was far from conventional. She began her career as a showgirl in Las Vegas before transitioning into film in the early 1970s. Her early screen appearances included roles in Slaughterhouse-Five (1972) and The Last American Hero (1973), which helped establish her presence in Hollywood.

Her breakthrough came with the 1974 film Lenny, directed by Bob Fosse, in which she starred opposite Dustin Hoffman. Perrine’s portrayal of Honey Bruce earned widespread critical acclaim, winning her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as a BAFTA. She was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, marking a high point in her career.

She went on to gain global recognition for her role as Eve Teschmacher in the 1978 film Superman and its sequel Superman II. Her performance as Lex Luthor’s assistant and companion made her a familiar face to audiences worldwide and remains one of her most remembered roles.

Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Perrine appeared in a number of films, including The Electric Horseman and the musical Can’t Stop the Music. While some projects were commercially successful, others received mixed responses, and her career saw a gradual slowdown in the following years. She continued to act sporadically into the 2000s, with appearances in films such as What Women Want.

Beyond her film work, Perrine was also known for her presence on television and for pushing boundaries during her early career. She gained attention for her candid and unconventional performances, which contributed to her reputation as a bold and distinctive figure in 1970s Hollywood.

Also Read | NFL legend Brett Favre provides candid update on Parkinson's disease battle

In later years, her battle with Parkinson’s disease became the subject of a documentary made by Souther, highlighting both her health struggles and her enduring spirit. Despite stepping away from acting, she remained closely connected to friends and collaborators who continued to support her.