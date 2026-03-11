Van crash at White House gate prompts road closures in DC; driver detained, no injuries reported

A driver smashed into a White House gate early Wednesday (March 11), prompting road closures around the complex in Washington DC, according to The Daily Mail. The incident reportedly occurred just after 6.30am at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in connection with the crash. The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street Northwest, just north of the White House complex.

Streets closed around White House Following the incident, several streets north of the White House were shut down as authorities secured the area. Police tape, patrol vehicles, Secret Service officers, National Guard members and Metropolitan Police officers were deployed to block access to nearby roads.

The incident comes just days after two alleged ISIS terrorists hurled improvised explosive devices at a protest outside the New York mayor’s mansion.

Advertisement