Vance a 'conspiracy theorist, Musk an ‘avowed’ Ketamine user: White House official Susie Wiles in explosive interview

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has rattled a storm as she made some explosive remarks against some of the top Trump administration officials and Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., in an interview to Vanity Fair.

In an interview with Chris Whipple, Susie Wiles made scathing remarks about Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance, comments that are expected to spark a political storm in the US.

Susie Wiles claimed that Elon Musk was an “avowed” ketamine user, and JD Vance was a “conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

Speaking of Musk, Wiles said, “The challenge with Elon is keeping up with him. He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

When asked what she thought of Musk for sharing a post on X that claimed public sector workers were responsible for the millions killed under Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong, Wiles said: "I think that's when he's microdosing."

Wiles conceded, however, that she did not have first-hand knowledge of any drug use.

She also labeled Russ Vought a “right-wing absolute zealot” and criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the files pertaining to the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What did White House say? The White House quickly looked to downplay the remarks from the interview on Tuesday, with Wiles saying in a social media post that “significant context was disregarded” in what she called “a disingenuously framed hit piece.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed support for Susie Wiles, saying that Trump “has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.”

“The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her,” Leavitt said on X.

Susie Wiles has also criticised Attorney General Pam Bondi for how the Epstein Files case was handled.

The editor said that the White House chief of staff told the magazine that "[Trump] is in the file. And we know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful. They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever—I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together.”

In November, Trump signed legislation directing the Justice Department to release files pertaining to Epstein.