Vance Luther Boelter arrested after deadly shooting of Minnesota lawmakers in largest state manhunt

The United States police on Sunday arrested the man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another after they located him in the woods near his home nearly two-day search, reported AP.

According to the details, Vance Boelter was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. He is now being accused of posing as a police officer and fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their home early Saturday in the northern Minneapolis suburbs.

While another said that Vance Boelter also shot Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. They were injured at their residence about 9 miles away.

“One man’s unthinkable actions have altered the state of Minnesota,” AP quoted Democratic Gov. Tim Walz as saying at a news conference after Boelter's arrest.

How Vance Boelter was arrested? Earlier, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said that the search for Boelter was the largest manhunt in the state's history. The Brooklyn Park officers went to check on Hortman's home and saw her husband gunned down before the shooter fled.

On Sunday, authorities had located a vehicle Boelter was using abandoned in rural Sibley County, where he lived. Mark Bruley said that a police officer believed he saw Boelter running into the woods. Following this, the police set up a large perimeter and called in 20 different tactical teams, divvying up the area and searching for him.

During the search, police said they received information confirming someone was in the woods and searched for hours, using a helicopter and officers on foot, until they found Boelter. He surrendered to police, crawling out to officers in the woods before he was handcuffed and taken into custody in a field, authorities said.

As per the jail records, Boelter was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 1:02 a.m. Central Time Monday and include two mug shots, one from the front and one from the side, of Boelter wearing an orange prison shirt.

