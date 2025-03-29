Vance pushes for US role in Greenland, says military force ‘not necessary’

Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed the Trump administration’s interest in Greenland during a visit to the US military’s Pituffik Space Base on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Vance argued that securing a stronger US position in Greenland is crucial for both American and Arctic security, while criticising Denmark for its handling of the territory.

Diplomatic deal over military force Vance dismissed any notion that the US would use military action to gain control over Greenland, instead advocating for a diplomatic agreement.

“We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary,” Vance said. “We think this makes sense and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we’re going to be able to cut a deal Donald Trump-style to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America.”

Advertisement

US expects Greenland to move toward independence Vance suggested that the Trump administration anticipates Greenland will eventually become independent from Denmark, at which point the US would negotiate directly with Greenlandic leaders.

“What the president has said is that we need to have more of a position in Greenland. We need it, again, for the safety of the American people,” he said. “And what we think is going to happen is that the Greenlanders are going to choose, through self-determination, to become independent of Denmark, and then we’re going to have conversations with the people of Greenland from there.”

Vance criticises Denmark’s handling of Greenland Vance accused Denmark of neglecting Greenland, arguing that Copenhagen has failed to invest in the territory’s development and security.

Advertisement

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” he said. “You have under-invested in the people of Greenland, and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Read More

He further claimed that Denmark had relied too heavily on US military presence in the Arctic.

“What Denmark’s security umbrella has meant is, effectively, they’ve passed it all off to brave Americans and hope that we would pick up the tab,” Vance said. “We’re simply saying to the people of Greenland, when the president says, ‘We’ve got to have Greenland,’ he’s saying, ‘This island is not safe.’”

US sees no alternative to expanding presence The vice president framed US involvement in Greenland as a necessary step to counter global rivals, particularly China and Russia. Advertisement

“What is the alternative? To give up the North Atlantic, to give up the Arctic to China, to Russia, and other regimes that don’t have the best interest of the American people at heart?” Vance asked. “We have no other option. We need to take a significant position in Greenland to keep the people here safe, to keep our own country safe, too.”