Vance says he’s ‘grateful’ as Pope Leo clarifies remarks that triggered tensions with Trump

US Vice President JD Vance has said he is “grateful” after Pope Leo XIV moved to defuse tensions with President Donald Trump, following days of public back-and-forth between the Vatican and the White House over remarks linked to the Iran conflict.

Pope Leo said on Saturday that he had no interest in a public dispute with the US administration.

“It is not in my interest at all to debate the president,” he said, adding that his focus remains on “peace, justice and brotherhood.”

Advertisement

He also noted: “Much of what has been written since then has been commentary on commentary trying to interpret what has been said.”

Pope Leo XIV said on Saturday that media coverage of his recent Africa visit had created “a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all of its aspects.”

He added that his speech had been prepared weeks earlier and was not intended as a response to Trump, pushing back on interpretations that it directly targeted US policy.

Vance: “Grateful” for Pope’s clarification Vance, who met the pope during a Vatican visit in 2025 and is Catholic, welcomed the clarification.

“While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict — and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen — the reality is often much more complicated,” Vance said.

Advertisement

He added: “Pope Leo preaches the Gospel, as he should… The president — and the entire administration — work to apply those moral principles in a messy world. He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we'll be in his.”

Earlier warning from Vance Tensions had initially surfaced after Vance suggested the pope should “be careful” when commenting on theological and political issues, reflecting unease within the administration over Vatican statements.

Pope criticised “manipulation of religion” The controversy began after Pope Leo delivered remarks in Cameroon criticising those who “manipulate religion” for political or military gain.

He said: “Jesus told us, blessed are the peacemakers. But woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

Advertisement

The comments were widely interpreted as referencing global conflicts, including US policy on Iran.

Warning against escalation and “civilisation” rhetoric The pope also condemned rhetoric suggesting extreme escalation, calling references to US President Donald Trump targeting Iran’s “whole civilization” “truly unacceptable.”

Trump responded sharply, calling the pope “WEAK on crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” escalating the public exchange between Washington and the Vatican.