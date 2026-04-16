Vance tells Pope Leo XIV to be ‘careful’ on theology after criticism of US foreign policy

Vice President JD Vance has cautioned Pope Leo XIV to be “careful” when speaking about theology, responding to the pontiff’s recent criticism of US military actions and foreign policy.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday (April 14), Vance said religious leaders should be precise when commenting on matters of war and morality.

“I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” Vance said. “If you’re going to opine on matters of theology, you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to make sure it’s anchored in the truth.”

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Disagreement over war and moral framing Vance pushed back on Pope Leo’s suggestion that Jesus “is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” arguing that historical conflicts complicate such interpretations.

“Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps…? I certainly think the answer is yes,” he said.

He added that while he respects the pope’s voice on social issues, he does not always agree with his stance on war.

“I like it when the pope talks about abortion or immigration or matters of war and peace, but I think it’s very important to be careful,” Vance said.

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Call for mutual caution in public commentary Vance also compared expectations for religious and political leaders, suggesting both should be careful when addressing sensitive issues.

“It’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy,” he said. “I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

Trump-Pope tensions escalate The exchange comes amid growing friction between Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump over the Iran conflict and broader foreign policy.

Trump has publicly criticized the pontiff, calling him “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy,” after the pope denounced the Iran war.

AI image controversy adds to tensions The dispute followed controversy over a social media post by Trump, who shared an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like figure. He later deleted the post after backlash from supporters.

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