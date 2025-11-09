Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter crashes near Cumberland river in Tennessee; search for survivors underway

A Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter went down in Wilson County on Saturday, November 8. The incident took place after 2:30 pm local time near Cumberland river in Tennessee, according to media reports.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media and stated it was responding to the crash in coordination with numerous agencies as search for survivors is underway.

"We are asking motorists to please avoid the area and seek an alternate route to allow emergency personnel to safely and effectively manage the scene," officials said in a Facebook post.

The Tennessean, a daily newspaper in Nashville, reported that one person was killed and two others were wounded citing a statement by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

What did Vanderbilt University Medical Center say? Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “Vanderbilt University Medical Center is deeply saddened to confirm that a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter was involved in an accident this afternoon in Wilson County. Three crew members were on board. Tragically, one crew member lost their life and two others are in critical condition and receiving care at Vanderbilt University Hospital.”

Also Read | UPS and FedEx grounding MD-11 planes following deadly Kentucky crash

It added, "Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with our Vanderbilt LifeFlight colleagues, their families, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

According to WKRN-TV, a television station in Nashville, Sumner County officials confirmed the helicopter was Vanderbilt LifeFlight One, based at the Sumner County EMS headquarters, saying, “Please keep our partners, their families, and the crew members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn expressed his concern, saying he is praying for victims. He mentioned, “Please join Amy and I in praying for those involved in the LifeFlight helicopter crash in Wilson County. Seek alternate routes to avoid the area so that Emergency Services personnel can continue to work.”

Meanwhile, Cairo Bend Road, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan specified that it occurred in a field “a good ways off”. “We’re securing the area waiting on the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). Anytime there is an aircraft crash, that is our procedure,” Bryan stated, as per the report.

Also Read | Boeing wont face criminal charge over 737 Max crashes that killed hundreds of people