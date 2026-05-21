Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says ‘not the news anyone expects’

Vanessa Trump has revealed in an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also revealed that her medical team also performed a procedure on her earlier this week.

Vanessa Trump shared the “personal health update” in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 20 (US time).

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Vanessa Trump wrote. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me,” she said as she sought privacy.

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She wrote, “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

The news of Vanessa Trump being diagnosed with breast cancer comes over a month after Tiger faced Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges from his rollover crash in Florida.

The 15-time major champion was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home. No one was injured.

He later announced he was "stepping away" for treatment.

Woods contended that he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on Jupiter Island, Fla.

The bodycam footage also showed that the golfer informed a police officer that he was on the phone with US President Donald Trump shortly after his crash.

“Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,” Woods said as he walked over to an officer who had beckoned him back to the crash scene, informing them that he was “just talking to the president.”

Vanessa Trump had then posted a supportive message for Tiger Woods, who is her boyfriend, after his arrest in the crash case. Vanessa Trump shared a photo of herself and Woods relaxing in a hammock to her Instagram feed with the caption "love you" and a couple of heart emojis.