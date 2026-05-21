Vanessa Trump reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says ‘not the news anyone expects’

Vanessa Trump has revealed in an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also revealed that her medical team also performed a procedure on her earlier this week.

Advertisement

Vanessa Trump shared the “personal health update” in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 20 (US time).

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Vanessa Trump wrote. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

“I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me,” she said as she sought privacy.

Also Read | Kai Trump reflects on grandfather Trump’s Presidency and her role in Washington

She wrote, “Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”

Advertisement

The news of Vanessa Trump being diagnosed with breast cancer comes over a month after Tiger faced Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges from his rollover crash in Florida.

The 15-time major champion was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home. No one was injured.

He later announced he was "stepping away" for treatment.

Woods contended that he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when his Land Rover clipped the back of a truck and rolled onto its side on Jupiter Island, Fla.

The bodycam footage also showed that the golfer informed a police officer that he was on the phone with US President Donald Trump shortly after his crash.

Advertisement

“Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,” Woods said as he walked over to an officer who had beckoned him back to the crash scene, informing them that he was “just talking to the president.”

Vanessa Trump had then posted a supportive message for Tiger Woods, who is her boyfriend, after his arrest in the crash case. Vanessa Trump shared a photo of herself and Woods relaxing in a hammock to her Instagram feed with the caption "love you" and a couple of heart emojis.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer