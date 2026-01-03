Venezuela bombing LIVE updates: Maduro's govt rejects ‘military aggression’ by US, calls for mobilisation

Venezuela bombing LIVE updates: At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were reportedly heard around 2 am (local time) Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The attacks took place in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the Venezuelan government said in a statement, as per Reuters. Meanwhile, CNN reported power outages in several neighbourhoods following the alleged strikes.
There was no immediate information on casualties or damage.
People in various neighbourhoods rushed to the street following the explosions. A witness told AP, “The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes in the distance."
What caused the explosion?
It was not immediately clear what was behind the explosions. But, according to the Associated Press, Venezuela’s government accused the US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states.
The Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The blasts came as the US military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats. On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the US to combat drug trafficking.
In the statement released early Saturday, Venezuela’s government called on its supporters to take to the streets.
“People to the streets!” the statement read, as per AP. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilisation plans and repudiate this imperialist attack,” it added.
The statement added that President Nicolás Maduro had “ordered all national defense plans to be implemented” and declared “a state of external disturbance.”
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over "ongoing military activity" ahead of explosions in Caracas, AP reported.
