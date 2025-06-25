Venezuelan TikTok influencer shot dead during livestream after criticising gangs, police

A 25-year-old Venezuelan TikTok influencer was shot dead during a livestream, moments after reportedly speaking out against organised criminal gangs and their alleged ties with law enforcement. The horrifying incident, which unfolded in real time on social media, is now under investigation by Venezuela’s Attorney General.

Advertisement

Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento, known for his bold commentary on corruption and gang activity, was allegedly attacked by two gunmen at his home in Venezuela while he was live on TikTok. According to People, the country’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, confirmed the investigation and stated that the matter is being handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Also Read | Who was Valeria Marquez? Mexican influencer shot dead during livestream

In his videos, Sarmiento frequently criticised the influence of gangs like “El Tren de Aragua” and “El Tren del Llano,” and had alleged that some police officers were colluding with these criminal groups. Authorities noted that Sarmiento had previously reported threats from gang members and certain individuals posing as police.

Disturbing footage from the livestream shows a woman, identified as his mother, screaming and banging on a door. Moments later, a man is heard asking what happened before Sarmiento yells, “They shot me!” The stream abruptly ends after two armed men briefly appear on screen. His family claims he was shot at least nine times. His mother was also injured in the attack, reportedly shot in the abdomen.

Advertisement

The video has since been widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage and drawing attention to growing concerns around safety, censorship, and gang violence in parts of Latin America.

Local media reports suggest the killing may have been linked to Sarmiento’s outspoken criticism of criminal networks and his allegations against corrupt officials.