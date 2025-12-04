Venmo confirms widespread outage as netizens demand answers: ‘Kind of scary when all your payment info goes missing’

Venmo faced heavy criticism on social media on Wednesday after a major service outage left thousands of users unable to access their accounts or make payments. The company acknowledged the disruption on its official X account, saying, “We're aware that some users are experiencing issues with Venmo right now. Our team is working on a fix, and we'll update you as soon as it's resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

More than 14,000 users in the United States reported issues to Downdetector, with many saying the app would not load. According to the platform’s data, 64% of affected users encountered issues within the app, 23% reported login failures, and 13% faced difficulties transferring money. Major cities, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Detroit and Washington, were among the areas most affected.

Users vent frustration online Social media quickly filled with complaints from those unable to perform routine actions such as checking balances or sending money. Many expressed frustration at the lack of detailed information from Venmo about when the issue would be resolved.

One user, posting under the handle @tabithataylor_, wrote, “@Venmo if there’s an outage you prob need to acknowledge it, so we can stop panicking about our funds and cards not working…just a thought.”

Another user questioned the security implications of the outage, tweeting, “@Venmo kind of scary when all your payment info goes missing. App doesn’t work. Cannot get a hold of anyone in customer service. Did y’all get hacked? #cyber #scam #money #DigitalBanking.”

Concerns over access to money Several users pointed out the inconvenience of being unable to access their funds, especially those who rely on the app for quick payments. Many urged Venmo to provide an estimated timeframe for restoration.

“Give us an estimated time on when we can expect Venmo to be back up and running again @Venmo,” one user wrote.

David Outly, another affected customer, posted on X, “@Venmo It's amazing that you can leave thousands of users without access to their money for hours, and not release any sort of statement at all.”