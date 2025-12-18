Ventura Foods recalls 3,556 cases of salad dressing over plastic contamination, FDA says

Ventura Foods LLC has recalled thousands of cases of salad dressings sold at major retailers including Costco and Publix after discovering foreign material in one of the ingredients, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Reason for the recall The California-based company recalled 3,556 cases after identifying black plastic planting material in the granulated onion ingredient used in the dressings.

FDA classification and timeline The recall was initiated on November 6 and was classified as a Class II recall on December 4, meaning the affected products may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the risk of serious injury is considered low.

List of affected salad dressings The recall includes salad dressings across multiple brands and package sizes:

Italian Salad Dressing (1 gallon) — SKU: 7 67367 00518 4

Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip (1 gallon) — SKU: 7 34730 53243 1

Ventura Caesar Dressing (2,000 pound) — SKU: 00 026700 17360 8

Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing (1 gallon) — SKU: 0 93901 72607 0

Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing (1 gallon) — SKU: 0 93901 78134 5

Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli) (23.62 pound) — SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court) (32 pound) — SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch (1 gallon) — SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

States where products were distributed The recalled dressings were distributed across dozens of states, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and several others nationwide.

Costco issues customer notice On November 7, Costco issued a recall notice warning customers to stop consuming certain items containing the affected dressing.

The notice applies to:

-Item #19927 Caesar Salad

-Item #11444 Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad

Affected products carry sell-by dates between October 17, 2025, and November 9, 2025. Costco advised customers to return the items to any warehouse location for a full refund.

What consumers should do Consumers who purchased any of the affected products are advised to stop using them immediately and return them to the place of purchase. Customers can also contact Ventura Foods or check the FDA website for additional details.

