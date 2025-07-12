Vermont’s summer floods strike again, washing out roads and homes - Watch videos

Vermont faced another summer of flash floods Thursday as up to 5 inches of rain fell in just hours, overwhelming rivers and roads. The small town of Sutton saw nearly 20 homes cut off when Calendar Brook overflowed, trapping residents who needed rescue by swift-water teams from neighboring towns.

Fire Chief Kyle Seymour described how the "incredibly strong, quick-moving" storm overwhelmed culverts and streams within an hour. While less widespread than 2023’s catastrophic floods, this marks the third consecutive year of major summer flooding, leaving officials exhausted.

Why Vermont keeps drowning: Climate meets mountains Vermont’s steep valleys and wetter climate make it a flooding hotspot, explains the National Weather Service. Rainfall has increased by 6 inches annually since the 1960s, while mountainous terrain funnels water into narrow lowland communities.

Thursday’s downpour stemmed from tropical moisture colliding with a stalled front, similar to 2023’s disaster.

In Lyndonville, floodwaters ripped foundations from homes so quickly that one house began collapsing during a rescue. "That house was heading into the river soon," Fire Chief Jeff Corrow said after helping evacuate a couple and their dog.

Scientists warn such events may increase by 52% by 2100 as climate change intensifies downpours.

Human toll: Uninsured losses and trauma For families like Michael and Margaret Fix, the floods brought terror and uncertainty. The Sutton couple, who once helped flood victims, fled upstairs as water filled their downstairs, awaiting rescue crews who guided them out a window. Now, they face rebuilding without flood insurance.

Statewide, damage assessments continue, but early reports show washed-out roads in Lyndon, Stowe, and the Northeast Kingdom. In Addison County, high winds tore off part of a high school roof.

The emotional toll runs deep: "It’s horrible we’re hit again," said Sutton resident Lydia Mello, surveying her neighbor’s foundationless home.

Long road ahead: Buyouts and climate resilience Vermont is racing to adapt amid recurring floods. After 2023’s disaster, the state passed the Flood Safety Act to limit riverside development starting in 2028.

Programs like RIVER (Resilience Initiative for Vermont Empowerment and Recovery) help towns pursue buyouts, federally funded home demolitions that convert flood zones to open space.

