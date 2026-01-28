‘Very bad choice’: Trump threatens to cut US support if Iraq brings back Nouri al-Maliki

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 27) warned Iraq against reinstating former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, saying Washington would withdraw support if he returned to power.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was “hearing” that Iraq could make a “very bad choice” by bringing Maliki back as prime minister, blaming his previous tenure for plunging the country into “poverty and total chaos.”

“Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq,” Trump wrote. “If we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom.”

Trump added that Iraq should not allow a repeat of Maliki’s leadership, ending the post with the slogan “MAKE IRAQ GREAT AGAIN.”

Last week, Iraq's Shi'ite political bloc alliance, which holds a parliamentary majority, announced former Prime Minister Maliki as its nominee for the position.

