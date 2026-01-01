Catherine O'Hara, veteran Hollywood actress, dies at 71

Canadian actor and comedian Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71.

Catherine O'Hara dies at 71 Her manager confirmed the news on Friday, January 30, telling PEOPLE that the much-loved performer had died. No cause of death or additional details were disclosed. TMZ was the first outlet to report the news of her passing.

O’Hara was widely celebrated for her sharp comic timing and distinctive screen presence, with a career spanning several decades across film, television and theatre.

She was best known for memorable roles in Beetlejuice and Home Alone, as well as her long-running collaborations with filmmaker Christopher Guest on mockumentaries such as Best in Show. In later years, she reached a new generation of audiences with her acclaimed performance in the television series Schitt’s Creek.

More about Catherine's life and legacy Born in Toronto in 1954, O’Hara grew up in a large family as the second youngest of seven children. Her father worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway, while her mother was employed as a real estate agent. Her earliest experience on stage came during childhood, when she played the Virgin Mary in a Nativity production.

Catherine O’Hara is regarded as one of the most influential comic performers of her generation, with a career spanning more than five decades across film, television and theatre. Known for her sharp wit, expressive physical comedy and emotional range, she has built a body of work that has shaped modern screen comedy.

O’Hara rose to prominence in the late 1970s as a cast member of the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television (SCTV). Working alongside performers such as Eugene Levy, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Andrea Martin, she became known for creating memorable characters and incisive parodies.

Her work on SCTV earned her critical acclaim and laid the foundation for her long-standing creative partnership with Levy.

In cinema, O’Hara became a familiar face through a series of popular and enduring films. She starred as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988), delivering a performance that blended eccentric humour with theatrical flair.

She later appeared as Kevin McCallister’s frantic mother in Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), roles that introduced her to a global audience and remain cultural touchstones.

O’Hara also became a key figure in director Christopher Guest’s ensemble mockumentaries, a genre she helped define. Her performances in Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003) and For Your Consideration (2006) were widely praised for their improvisational brilliance and emotional depth. These films cemented her reputation as an actor capable of blending satire with genuine pathos.

In television, O’Hara achieved renewed acclaim with her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020). Her portrayal of the former soap opera star earned her multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy, and introduced her work to a new generation of viewers. The character’s exaggerated diction, dramatic wardrobe and unexpected vulnerability became central to the show’s success and cultural impact.

Beyond live-action roles, O’Hara has also lent her voice to animated projects, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Over the Hedge and Frankenweenie, further showcasing her versatility.

O’Hara’s legacy lies not only in the popularity of her films and series, but in her influence on ensemble comedy and character-driven humour. Frequently praised by peers and critics alike, she is often cited as a performer who elevates every project she joins, balancing comedy with emotional intelligence.