Veterans Day Holiday: Are banks, stock market, schools, post offices open or closed in America?

On Veterans Day, November 11, banks will close while retail stores stay open. Find out if the government offices, courts, schools and the stock market will remain open or closed.

Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated11 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM IST
A veteran reacts after laying a wreath during a Remembrance Day service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on November 11, 2025.
Banks in parts of the country will remain closed on Tuesday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. However, retail stores will largely remain open.

Banks closed

Most banks, including the branches of Bank of America, Truist, CitiBank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Capital One and Wells Fargo will be among the banks will remain closed.

However, ATMs and online and mobile banking options will remain open.

Is today a holiday?

Yes, today its a federal holiday. Congress made November 11 an official federal holiday in 1938.

Stock markets closed?

The stock market will be open on Veterans Day in 2025. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq remain open for business, which means the regular trading will occur on Tuesday, November 11. However, the US bond market will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Major stores open or closed?

Walmart, Home Depot and Target, including major retailors will remain open. Some of the major stores are also attracting customers with sales.

Govt offices closed?

The government offices will remain closed in the country.

Are post offices and courts closed?

Yes, post offices and courts will remain closed.

However, due to ongoing government shutdown, many federal government employees are not reporting to work.

Are schools closed?

All schools are not closed in the country. According to reports, many public and private schools will operate.

Is there mail delivery on Veterans Day?

No, there will be no mail delivery on Veterans Day.

Veteran Day Parade

— The Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year on November 11 at Arlington National Cemetery .

— The annual Veterans Day Parade is organized by the United War Veterans Council.

— This year, the parade will begin at 11 am ET

— 20,000 service members are expected to participate.

Veterans Day celebration

World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of 'the war to end all wars.'

 
 
