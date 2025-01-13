A recent Instagram post by Vice President Kamala Harris is drawing attention after a noticeable absence from the photo of the funeral service for the late President Jimmy Carter. The image shared by the VP account appears to intentionally exclude President-elect Donald Trump. The funeral, held at the Washington National Cathedral last Thursday (January 9), was a significant moment, bringing together the five living US presidents, alongside former vice presidents and other dignitaries, to honor Carter’s life and legacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The photo includes Harris, President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, as well as former vice presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence, standing solemnly with their hands over their hearts during the ceremony. However, one notable figure was missing from the post: President-elect Donald Trump, who was seen attending the funeral alongside other former presidents.

While Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump were seated next to Obama at the event, they were both notably absent from the image posted by Harris on her Instagram on Saturday (January 11). The exclusion of Trump, who was present in D.C. to pay respects, sparked a flurry of social media reactions, with many speculating whether the decision to leave him out was intentional.

A subtle snub? The omission of Trump from the photo has raised eyebrows, with many on social media commenting on the crop job. One Instagram user joked, “The crop goes crazy," while another noted, “She really said ‘Trump aint getting on MY VP feed.’" Others defended the action, pointing out that the Vice President is well within her rights to curate her own social media content, with one commenter writing, “It’s called owning your own account and doing whatever you want."

One commenter on social media noted, "Good job, crop work is top notch!" in reference to the removal of Trump from the post. The online reaction to the image reflects the ongoing division between supporters of the incoming president and Vice President Harris.

Despite the social media frenzy, it remains unclear whether the decision was intentional.

Harris pays tribute to Carter In the post, Harris dedicated her words to the late President Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Harris reflected on the legacy left by the former president, emphasizing his lifelong service to the American people. “He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it," Harris also wrote. “His contributions will echo for generations to come."