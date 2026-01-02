Victoria Jones, daughter of Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones, dies aged 34 in San Francisco

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, has been found dead at a hotel in San Francisco. She was 34.

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria found dead Jones was discovered unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day at the Fairmont hotel, according to reports first published by TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources. Emergency services were alerted shortly before 3am, and paramedics attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that crews were dispatched to the hotel at 2.52am. “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesperson said, adding that the local police department and the medical examiner’s office subsequently took over the investigation.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected, and no further details were immediately available.

What happened and who found her? The Daily Mail reported that a fellow hotel guest raised the alarm after finding Jones unresponsive in a corridor of the hotel. Officials have not publicly confirmed the circumstances surrounding how she came to be in the corridor or whether she was staying at the hotel alone.

Victoria Jones was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She is survived by her older brother, Austin, who is 43. The family has not issued a public statement at the time of writing.

As a child, Jones appeared in several film and television projects, including acting alongside her father in ‘Men in Black II’ and ‘The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada’. She also had a role in the popular television series ‘One Tree Hill’. While she did not pursue a long-term acting career into adulthood, she occasionally accompanied her father to public events and film festivals.

Speaking during the promotion of ‘The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada’, Tommy Lee Jones once spoke warmly about his daughter’s early interest in acting. “She’s a good actress, has her SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish,” he said.

He also recounted a more humorous moment from her teenage years, reflecting on the demands of film production. “She had to get up at 5am for her part,” he told The New Yorker. “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said: ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge.

“So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

Jones and her father were frequently photographed together at red-carpet events, including in October 2018, when Tommy Lee Jones served on the jury at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Tommy Lee Jones, now 79, is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. He won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his role in The Fugitive and has appeared in a wide range of acclaimed films, including JFK, Lincoln, In the Valley of Elah and No Country for Old Men.