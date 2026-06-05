Victory for Trump? US Senate clears $70 billion bill to fund ICE; fails to block anti-weaponization fund

The US Senate on Friday morning (local time) handed President Donald Trump a victory as it cleared a bill that would give the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) an additional $70 billion for immigration enforcement.

The bill, which is now being sent to the House of Representatives for final consideration, received 52–47 votes in favor of the legislation, but did not receive support from Democrats, Reuters reported. It did not include a provision to block the $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund, which could be used to compensate Trump allies who have claimed they were unfairly targeted by former President Joe Biden's administration.

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Also Read | US Congress ends record DHS shutdown but ICE funding fight remains unresolved

Republicans back funding bill Republicans pursued the funding using budget reconciliation following months of pushback from Democrats. According to a CBS News report, the vote on final passage came after the chamber held a so-called "vote-a-rama," which spanned more than 18 hours. Senators were able to offer an unlimited number of amendments, requiring the chamber to cast more than two dozen votes.

While Republicans largely supported the legislation, one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, voted against the bill.

Anti-weaponization fund a "settled issue" Calling the anti-weaponization fund a "settled issue," Senate Republican Leader John Thune cited acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's congressional testimony this week that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would not move forward with it, though Democrats have said his word was insufficient.

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The US President's anti-weaponization fund became a flashpoint after it was announced last month, disrupting GOP leaders' previous plan to complete the voting before the Memorial Day recess. After senators came back this week, GOP leaders sought verbal commitments from the administration to abandon the proposal, and Blanche told a House committee, “we are not moving forward.” Still, his refusal to provide a written assurance, and the president’s continued praise for the idea, left several senators unconvinced.

Also Read | Senate Republicans delay vote on ICE funding amid anti-weaponisation feud

Trump intends to nominate Blanche as DOJ chief While the US President subsequently said that he intended to nominate Blanche to lead the DOJ, an action that would require confirmation from the Senate, Thune stated that Blanche's nomination could face a battle, but noted that he would be an acceptable choice. "I find it very hard to believe that they're going to submit somebody who sat in front of a committee in the House and made definitive statements about this and then somehow all of a sudden turn around and go back on them," Thune told reporters.

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Republicans vs Democrats on deportation crackdown GOP leaders have accused Democrats of "defunding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, despite the agencies having a combined $100 billion in unspent funds that were part of a larger DHS spending package enacted last year by Republicans, who control Congress. The House is not expected to take up the measure before next week.

Reports suggest that much of the long debate over the ICE funding bill was overshadowed by efforts from Democrats and some Republicans, who tried to include provisions unrelated to immigration. Their amendments focused on blocking both federal money and private contributions from being used to construct the extravagant 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds that Trump has proposed.

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Senators also debated provisions making it illegal for federal dollars to be used for the "anti-weaponization" fund. None of those amendments were approved.

The Senate passed the DHS funding bill along party lines, but disputes over the anti-weaponization fund and unrelated amendments signal continued partisan tensions as the measure moves to the House.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.