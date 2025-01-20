Amidst the White House getting ready to welcome the new United States President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the North Portico of the White House on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was followed by US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance being received by outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Craig Emhoff at the White House on 20 January.

Earlier in the day, President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and their family, attended a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington. This is a long standing tradition for incoming presidents. Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance also participated in the service, Fox News reported.

After the church service, Trump and his wife proceeded to Blair House, the President's official guest residence, while Vance and his wife arrived at the White House to meet Vice President Harris and Emhoff for the formal ceremony.

Swearing-in ceremony begins: Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony has begun at US Capitol Rotunda, where former VP Mike Pence was given a standing ovation.

All former presidents and first ladies Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as George W. Bush and Laura Bush, Barack Obama have entered US Capitol Rotunda.

Also, President Joe Biden and his Veep Kamala Harris were escorted to the US Capitol Rotunda to handover the baton to Donald Trump.

Among others, US President-elect Donald Trump has reached the US Capitol Rotunda to take oath of office and transfer of power from Joe Biden.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States. Due to dangerously cold temperatures, the inauguration will take place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda, marking the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985.