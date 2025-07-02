VIDEO: Donald Trump calls Joe Biden ‘son of a …’ as he toured ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

US President Donald Trump called former President Joe Biden "son of a bi**h as he toured a detention facility in the Florida Everglades known as "Alligator Alcatraz" on July 1.

Advertisement

“Biden wanted me in here, OK. He wanted me. Didn't work out that way, but he wanted me in here that son of a bi**h,” Trump said as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laughed beside him.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly blamed Biden for his 2023 federal indictments over his efforts to allegedly overturn the 2020 election and conceal classified documents. Trump claimed the indictments were politically motivated to hurt his chances in the 2024 election. Both cases were closed after Trump was elected to a second presidential term in 2024, USA Today reported.

Last week, the US president had berated Israel and Iran over violations of a ceasefire, which later appeared to be holding. Trump had said Iran and Israel had been fighting "so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing".

Donald Trump's latest remarks came as he toured a new immigration detention center surrounded by alligator-filled swamps in the Florida Everglades.

Advertisement

A video of the conversation — wherein Trump used an expletive to describe his predecessor — which went viral on July 1 showed a large hall that will eventually be used to detain migrants. It included bunk beds in metal cages.

The "Alligator Alcatraz" detention centre, estimated to cost $450 million annually and house some 5,000 people, sits in an area inhabited by alligators, crocodiles and pythons.

Trump said he’d like to see similar facilities in “really, many states” and raised the prospect of also deporting US citizens. He even endorsed having Florida National Guard forces possibly serve as immigration judges to ensure migrants are ejected from the country even faster.

“Pretty soon, this facility will handle the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet,” Trump said of the Florida site known as “Alligator Alcatraz."

Advertisement

The president said the moniker "Alligator Alcatraz" is “very appropriate because I looked outside and that’s not a place I want to go hiking anytime soon."